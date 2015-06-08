Debate over legality of seawalls continues

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Surfrider Foundation is gathering support for a landmark Supreme Court case about the legality of constructing seawalls.

Lynch vs California Coastal Commission is currently under view by the State Supreme Court, and could set a precedent for future seawalls throughout San Diego County.

The Surfrider Foundation claims seawalls prevent natural beach erosion. Residents said seawalls protect their homes.

The Coastal Commission submitted its legal brief to the court Monday, and a ruling is expected later this year.