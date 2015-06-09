What it's like at the controls of a fighter jet

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Monday, pilots at the Naval Air Station, North Island, received a chance to learn what it's like to fly the fighter jet of the future.

A cockpit simulator for the new F-35 Lighting Aircraft will be on base for a few days this week, and on Monday, CBS News 8's Dominic Garcia was able to to take the new aircraft for a spin.

Officials said the F-35 Lightning will cost between $125 and $130 million each.