Teen arrested for deadly stabbing in Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 17-year-old boy is expected to face a murder charge involving a fatal stabbing outside a North County restaurant, authorities reported Monday.

The youth, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was taken into custody in the 4000 block of Lewis Street in Oceanside on Sunday afternoon, less than 48 hours after the death of 22-year-old Felis Raya, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies responding to a report of a scuffle outside Colima's Mexican Food on Hacienda Drive in Vista found Raya mortally wounded shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday, Lt. John Maryon said.

Medics took the victim to an emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old man who also reported being stabbed was hospitalized.

The reason for the fight was unclear.