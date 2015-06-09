'Lethal Weapon' actress Mary Ellen Trainor dies at 62 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Lethal Weapon' actress Mary Ellen Trainor dies at 62

Posted: Updated:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Character actress and philanthropist Mary Ellen Trainor, who appeared in "The Goonies" and "Lethal Weapon" films, has died.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed on Monday that Trainor, a longtime friend, passed away at home in Montecito, California, on May 20. She was 62.

Trainor got her start in the film business as a producer's assistant on a number of movies including the 1979 Steven Spielberg film "1941," which her eventual husband, director Robert Zemeckis, wrote. After the couple married in 1980, Zemeckis cast Trainor in her first film, "Romancing the Stone," as the kidnapped sister of Kathleen Turner's character.

In addition to a number of cameos in Zemeckis' films, including "Forrest Gump" and "Back to the Future," Trainor became a regular fixture in some of the biggest films of the 1980s. She played a police psychiatrist in "Lethal Weapon" and its sequels, a television reporter in "Die Hard" and the mother of two main characters in "The Goonies." She also had a part in "Ghostbusters II."

On the small screen, Trainor was a cast member on the short-lived series "Relativity" and had a recurring role on "Roswell."

"Mare and I have been close since our days together as college roommates, and she even provided the introduction to Steven Spielberg that jumpstarted my career," Kennedy said in a statement. "She was a great actress, warm friend and generous spirit."

Zemeckis and Trainor, who divorced in 2000, had one child, Alex Zemeckis.

A memorial service will be held June 19 in Montecito.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.