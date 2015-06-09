Tesla in line for $15 million in California tax credits Posted: Tuesday, June 9, 2015 1:01 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, June 9, 2015 9:22 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Gov. Jerry Brown's administration is proposing a $15 million tax credit to electric vehicle-maker Tesla Motors after California lost out in a heated bidding war for the company's new battery plant.



The Democratic governor's GO-Biz agency on Monday announced 63 proposed tax credits totaling $49.5 million. The companies promise to create more than 11,000 jobs.



The Tesla credit would offset taxes for the Fremont, California.-based company to buy manufacturing, research and development equipment, buy property and hire 4,400 workers.



California lost out last year in a heated bidding war for the company's $5 billion battery factory. Brown said then that he didn't think what Tesla sought would be fair to taxpayers. Nevada won after offering $1.3 billion in tax breaks.



A state board will consider the tax credits June 18.



