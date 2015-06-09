Start date changes for San Diego Unified School District

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Labor Day will no longer mark the end of summer for students of the San Diego Unified School District.

The board has approved an earlier start to the school year with classes beginning in August. The change will be in place next year for the 2016 to 2017 school year.

This year, schools will start September 8, as scheduled.

The move was proposed to match up with other districts in the county.

This is the latest update. The original story is below.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Unified could break from tradition and begin the school year before Labor Day starting in 2016.

One of the many reasons the district wants school to start a week before Labor Day is so the last day of school would not have to be on a Monday. San Diego Unified District stand out for starting the school year late, the day after Labor Day.

Some parents have voiced their support, but others do not want to break from tradition and switch the starting day for classes.

"It was like that when I went to school there 25-years-ago," said Sean Huckaby.

Families may be forced to cut their last summer vacation short if the the school board approves moving up the start date a week before Labor Day on Tuesday.

The new change would begin in the 2016-2017 school year.

"I really prefer it after Labor Day. I think that the kids need a full summer and also Labor Day is a big weekend for family," said Martha Senturia.

The District Calendar Committee came up with the proposal and wants to be more in line with the 42 school districts in San Diego County.

San Diego Unified is the only one in the county that starts the new school year after Labor Day, while 38 others start in July or August.

Some parents complained about the heat in the classrooms, but the district said it would install air conditioning in all classrooms by August 2016.

"Heat is a big issue. Granted they did get air conditioning over at Kumeyaay. Most of these schools are not AC," said Melissa Altomare.

The proposed calendar year would have school starting on August 29th and ending June 14th. The district sad the change would allow students to enroll in college summer programs, internships and jobs.

The district also pointed out that most fall sports usually begin training in August.

"I noticed that in high school level the sports are starting before school even starts with practices, so it would make it a little easier to coordinate that process," said Sean Huckaby.

The district has had several feedback meetings with parents. Online comments showed support to start the school after Labor Day, while feedback forms generated more support to have school start before Labor Day.

The board is expected to make a decision Tuesday night.

The Superintendent expressed support for an early start date, but none of the trustees made a public comment on the matter.

San Diego Education Association President Lindsay Birmingham said she believes the group made the best decision for the students and educators.