Hawk hits power lines, causing brush fire

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Fire crews extinguished a brush fire caused by a hawk hitting a power line on a hillside off Interstate 5 in Sorrento Valley Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 6:10 a.m. and burned along a hillside in the vicinity of Dunhill and Flintkote streets. The fire burned near General Atomics and other businesses, but none of the structures were threatened.

Dozens of firefighters and one helicopter responded to the fire, containing the fire to 4 acres. Fire crews had the fire fully contained and under control within an hour. There were no injuries reported.

According to the San Diego Fire Rescue Department, the fire was caused by a hawk carrying a snake in its talons hitting a power line, catching fire, and falling to the ground.

More than 400 SDG&E customers without power in the Torrey Pines, Sorrento Valley and University City neighborhoods after the fire department temporarily shut off power for safety reasons. Power has since been restored.