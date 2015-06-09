Pistorius to be released from prison Aug. 21 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pistorius to be released from prison Aug. 21

Posted: Updated:
In this Friday, Oct. 17, 2014 file photo, Oscar Pistorius is escorted by police officers as he leaves the high court in Pretoria, South Africa. In this Friday, Oct. 17, 2014 file photo, Oscar Pistorius is escorted by police officers as he leaves the high court in Pretoria, South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison for good behavior on Aug. 21 and go under house arrest after serving just 10 months for killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, South Africa's department of corrections said Monday.

"He's behaving himself very well," Acting National Commissioner of Correctional Services Zach Modise told The Associated Press. "He hasn't given us any problems."

Yet three months after he leaves Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria, likely for the comfort of his uncle's mansion, the double-amputee Olympic athlete will again face the possibility of a murder conviction and could be sent back to jail — this time for a minimum of 15 years.

Pistorius was acquitted of murder and found guilty of the lesser charge of culpable homicide, or manslaughter, last year for shooting Steenkamp through a toilet door in his home. Prosecutors will again seek a murder conviction at the Supreme Court of Appeal in November, the court announced, also on Monday.

Pistorius' impending release after serving one-sixth of his five-year jail term for manslaughter is in line with South African law. But it was sharply criticized by family members of Steenkamp, the 29-year-old model and reality TV star shot multiple times by Pistorius in the pre-dawn hours of Feb. 14, 2013.

"Incarceration of 10 months for taking a life is simply not enough," Steenkamp's family said in a written statement to the parole board that met Friday and approved Pistorius' release under correctional supervision, or house arrest.

Steenkamp's family members were invited to attend Pistorius' parole hearing but did not. Instead, they sent the written submission, Steenkamp family lawyer Tania Koen said.

"We have forgiven Mr. Pistorius even though he took the life of our precious daughter, Reeva." the family wrote in its submission. "We do not seek to avenge her death and we do not want Mr. Pistorius to suffer; that will not bring her back to us. However a person found guilty of a crime must be held accountable for their actions."

Modise, the Correctional Services head, noted that Pistorius could still be denied release if his good behavior does not continue in jail. If he is released Aug. 21, it would be exactly 10 months since he was sentenced following a dramatic seven-month trial last year. The world-famous athlete will have served the minimum amount of jail time his sentence required.

Pistorius will still be given "strict conditions" while under house arrest, Correctional Services head Modise said. But Pistorius, the first amputee to run at the Olympics, could be allowed to begin track training again, Modise said.

The exact conditions of Pistorius' house arrest wouldn't be made public, the department said.

Even if the 28-year-old Pistorius is partially free, there is another sizable legal battle ahead for him.

Judge Thokozile Masipa had already granted prosecutors permission to go to the Supreme Court of Appeal, the second-highest court in South Africa, to appeal her decision to acquit Pistorius of murder at trial.

The appeal will now start sometime in November, Supreme Court registrar Paul Myburgh said on Monday.

Some of the details of the appeal have been ironed out, Myburgh said: Prosecutors must submit papers outlining their appeal argument by Aug. 17. Pistorius' defense must submit its response by Sept. 17.

A panel of either three or five judges at the Supreme Court of Appeal has the power to overturn Masipa's trial decision and convict Pistorius of murder. The panel would need a simple majority of 2-1 or 3-2 to do that.

It could also order another trial, although legal expert Marius du Toit said that was unlikely. He felt the court would want to deal with the case once and for all.

"This thing was too big a circus," du Toit said.

____

Imray reported from Cape Town, South Africa.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Spangenberg, Lopez lead Padres in 11-4 win against Braves

    Spangenberg, Lopez lead Padres in 11-4 win against Braves

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:24:04 GMT
    an Diego Padres' Franmil Reyes, right, celebrates with teammate Eric Hosmer, left, after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, June 4, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)an Diego Padres' Franmil Reyes, right, celebrates with teammate Eric Hosmer, left, after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, June 4, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

    Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.

     

    Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.

     

  • Serena Williams withdraws from French Open before playing Maria Sharapova

    Reports: Serena Williams withdraws from French Open before playing Maria Sharapova

    Jun 4, 2018 9:19 AM2018-06-04 16:29:05 GMT
    Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her third round match against Germany's Julia Georges of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena )Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her third round match against Germany's Julia Georges of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena )

    Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open before her fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova. French TV first reported the stunning news that WIlliams would pull out of the match because of an arm injury. Tennis.com confirmed the report.

     
    Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open before her fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova. 

  • After Game 1 gaffe, J.R. Smith seeking a bounce-back effort

    After Game 1 gaffe, J.R. Smith seeking a bounce-back effort

    Sunday, June 3 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-06-03 21:10:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, bottom, remains on the floor next to Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 20...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, bottom, remains on the floor next to Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 20...
    'I can't say I was sure of anything': J.R. Smith, reflecting on his Game 1 gaffe, tries to turn the page in the NBA Finals. 
    'I can't say I was sure of anything': J.R. Smith, reflecting on his Game 1 gaffe, tries to turn the page in the NBA Finals. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.