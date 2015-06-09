Police on scene of shooting at Escondido intersection

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A shooting on an Escondido roadside today left a man gravely wounded.

An assailant who appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s opened fire on the victim for unknown reasons about 1:15 p.m. on Gamble Street, near East El Norte Parkway, then ran off with a male companion, according to police.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, Lt. Eric Skaja said.

Witnesses described the shooter as a light-skinned Latino with shoulder-length hair. He and his cohort were dressed in dark clothing.

