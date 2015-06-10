Drowning incident at San Diego Yacht Club involves young boy - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Drowning incident at San Diego Yacht Club involves young boy

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A four-year-old boy was found and pulled from a pool at the San Diego Yacht Club Tuesday night and is listed in critical condition at UC San Diego Medical Center.

Police and paramedics received a call at 6:34 p.m. and rushed to the scene at 1011 Anchorage Lane, according to San Diego police.

Witnesses say the boy, who was attending an end of the school year party, was found floating in the pool. He was unresponsive when he was pulled from the pool.

The boy's name has not been released.

Police are now investigating the incident.



  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.