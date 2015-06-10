Drowning incident at San Diego Yacht Club involves young boy

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A four-year-old boy was found and pulled from a pool at the San Diego Yacht Club Tuesday night and is listed in critical condition at UC San Diego Medical Center.

Police and paramedics received a call at 6:34 p.m. and rushed to the scene at 1011 Anchorage Lane, according to San Diego police.

Witnesses say the boy, who was attending an end of the school year party, was found floating in the pool. He was unresponsive when he was pulled from the pool.

The boy's name has not been released.

Police are now investigating the incident.