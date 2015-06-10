Manhunt underway for suspect who fired at patrol car in Carlsbad

Police said their officer was rattled, but not hurt and has been with the department for several years. The next step will be to investigate the car's damage.

"The patrol vehicle that was struck by the bullet has been brought back to the Carlsbad police station and will be thoroughly processed by our evidence technicians," continued Lt. Williams.

As of this report, there's no suspect description, and Carlsbad police detectives are currently investigating the car break-ins and the attempted murder of the police officer.

The roadways between El Fuerte Street and Melrose Drive and the stretch from El Camino Real to El Fuerte Street were closed for several hours Wednesday morning. Those roadways have since re-opened.