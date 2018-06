Manhunt underway for suspect who fired at patrol car in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) – Authorities fanned out across Carlsbad Wednesday morning searching for a gunman, after the burglary suspect fired on police during a high-speed chase.Police said they tried to stop a cream-colored Ford Ranger pickup truck at Palomar Airport Road and El Camino Real after the burglary of two cars in the 2300 block of La Costa Avenue near El Camino Real around 3:30 a.m. The suspect involved then took off and a chase began. Sheriff's deputies and police officers were chasing the driver along SR-78 near San Marcos Boulevard.Officers reported that the suspect shot at a Carlsbad police cruiser seven to eight times and two or three bullets entered the engine and disabled the police car at San Marcos Boulevard According to police, the suspect is armed and dangerous."The suspect knew there was an officer in there, the officer was chasing him. It was an attempt to kill one of our police officers,” said Lt. Mickey Williams with the Carlsbad Police Department Police stopped any pickup trucks that match the description of a 1980s model, cream-colored Ford Ranger.

Police said their officer was rattled, but not hurt and has been with the department for several years. The next step will be to investigate the car's damage.

"The patrol vehicle that was struck by the bullet has been brought back to the Carlsbad police station and will be thoroughly processed by our evidence technicians," continued Lt. Williams.

As of this report, there's no suspect description, and Carlsbad police detectives are currently investigating the car break-ins and the attempted murder of the police officer.

The roadways between El Fuerte Street and Melrose Drive and the stretch from El Camino Real to El Fuerte Street were closed for several hours Wednesday morning. Those roadways have since re-opened.