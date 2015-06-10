Vigil held for victim of alleged road rage incident - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Vigil held for victim of alleged road rage incident

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Dozens of people gathered for a candlelight vigil in Mission Bay Park Tuesday night to remember a motorcyclist killed in an alleged road rage incident.

Navy Officer Zachary Buob died May 29 on State Route 54 near National City Boulevard.

Investigators said he was involved in an altercation with a driver when she rammed the back of his motorcycle and ran him over.

Those who attended Tuesday night's memorial remembered Zachary as a loyal man who always had time for his friends and family.

"If you did have the pleasure of knowing Zach, you would know that he was worth every bit of this and more,” said family friend Kathy Kramer.

Darla Jackson has been charged with first degree murder in Buob's death.

