School's Out, Hunger's Not: Feeding children after school is out

Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Thousands of San Diego children, who rely on school meal programs, will go hungry this summer without help.

Please join CBS 8 and the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank for a special campaign - The School's Out, Hunger's Not Summer Food Drive.

Here are the ways you can help:

Visit any Albertsons or Vons, purchase a pre-filled $5 bag of food or donate your own items.

You can also donate securely online by CLICKING HERE.

You can donate in person CBS 8's "live drive event" Wednesday, June 10 at Von's Murphy Canyon from 5:00 a.m. to Noon.

