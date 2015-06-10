Terdoslavich's first career HR lifts Braves over Padres 6-5

Atlanta Braves' Andrelton Simmons, left, beats the tag by San Diego Padres catcher Derek Norris to score off a single by teammate Jonny Gomes in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 9, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA (AP) — Joey Terdoslavich led off the eighth inning with his first career home run and the Atlanta Braves rallied from a five-run deficit against James Shields to beat the San Diego Padres 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Terdoslavich, pinch-hitting in only his fourth at-bat of the season, drove a pitch from Joaquin Benoit (4-3) over the fence in right-center field.

The Braves trailed 5-0 before scoring five runs in the sixth off Shields. There were three reviews of calls at the plate — each decided in favor of Atlanta.

Jim Johnson (2-3) pitched a scoreless eighth. Jason Grilli got through a shaky ninth for his 16th save in 18 chances.

Will Venable drove in two runs for the Padres with three hits, including his fifth homer.

Grilli, who lost a ninth-inning lead in Monday's 5-3 loss in 11 innings, had more trouble one night later. He gave up a one-out double to Yonder Alonso and, after Yangervis Solarte popped out, threw a wild pitch to Cory Spangenberg that allowed Alonso to advance to third. Spangenberg walked on four pitches, but Grilli struck out Clint Barmes to end the game.

Andrelton Simmons hit a three-run double in Atlanta's improbable five-run sixth. The rally tied the game, with the help of two video reviews that were decided in the Braves' favor.

Freddie Freeman had a run-scoring single and scored on a fielding error by Spangenberg at second base. Shields walked Juan Uribe, loading the bases. Simmons hit a double to left and after two runs scored, Uribe was called out at the plate. The call was overturned following a review.

Jonny Gomes' single brought Simmons to the plate for a collision with catcher Derek Norris on another close play. Simmons was called safe, and this time plate umpire Jerry Meals' call stood following a review of 2 minutes, 41 seconds.

Meals had another call overturned in the eighth on a third review of a call at the plate.

Pinch-hitter Melvin Upton Jr. walked, stole second and raced to third on catcher Christian Bethancourt's wild throw to second for an error. Norris hit a grounder to third baseman Uribe, who threw to the plate. Upton was called safe by Meals but the call was overturned only 49 seconds later. The review showed he was tagged by Bethancourt before scoring.

Shields allowed seven hits and five runs, four earned, in 5 1-3 innings.

Braves rookie Mike Foltynewicz gave up five runs on a career-high 12 hits in 5 2-3 innings.

Foltynewicz was knocked out of the game by consecutive run-scoring doubles from Venable and Norris in the sixth.

Right-hander David Aardsma, whose contract was purchased by Atlanta before the game, replaced Foltynewicz and got one out in his first appearance in the majors since 2013. Right-hander Cody Martin was sent to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The start of the game was delayed 50 minutes because of rain in the area.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Manager Bud Black said RHP Brandon Morrow is not expected to throw for two weeks after having a setback in his rehabilitation from right shoulder inflammation. Black said an MRI showed no "significant changes" in the shoulder. "We're probably going to have to take just a little more time to let the shoulder calm down," Black said.

Braves: Utility player Kelly Johnson could come off the 15-day disabled list Wednesday. He has been out since May 14 with a right oblique strain and despite missing 23 games still ranks second on the team with six homers. He was 1 for 4 with a two-run triple for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday night.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Tyson Ross (3-5) will try for back-to-back wins for the first time this season when he faces the Braves on Wednesday night.

Braves: For the second straight night, a Braves rookie right-hander will face the Padres for the first time in his career. Following the lead of Foltynewicz, Williams Perez (1-0) will make his fifth start and his first against San Diego.

