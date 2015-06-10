Video: Violent road rage brawl in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBS 8) - Police in Los Angeles are searching for two drivers who took their road rage to the streets.

The incident started with a stop-and-go duel over a lane in Hollywood during Monday morning's rush hour commute.

Then, the two drivers got out of their cars and started punching one another in the middle of traffic, while dodging oncoming cars between hits.

A third driver recorded the fight on his cell phone.

Eventually the two men got back in their cars and left the scene.