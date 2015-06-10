Industrial explosion at a Poway business - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Industrial explosion at a Poway business

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/ CNS) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an industrial explosion at a Poway business.

The explosion is a result of an apparent industrial accident at Quantum Energy Storage in the 13,000 block of Gregg Street near Scripps Poway Parkway shortly before 1:00 p.m., according to a sheriff's lieutenant.

Five people were injured, and four of them were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries according to authorities. 

"It felt like an earthquake," said one witness who felt the explosion. 

Twisted metal could be seen hanging from the side of the building. 

Deputies evacuated the building as firefighters conducted their investigation. The are ruling it an industrial accident. 

Though the explosion was not believed to be criminal in nature, the sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit was called in to investigate, officials said. The cause remained undetermined in the late afternoon.

A county hazardous-materials team also responded, testing the air and grounds and finding nothing toxic or unhealthy.

The structure will remain off-limits to public until further notice, authorities said.

https://twitter.com/DomCBS8/status/608743273440509952

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.