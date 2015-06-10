Driver arrested after police chase in Chula Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver arrested after police chase in Chula Vista

Posted:
CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A motorist who refused to yield for a traffic stop in the South Bay Wednesday led officers on a 25-minute road chase, ramming two cruisers before finally pulling over and making a failed attempt to escape on foot.

The man sped off shortly before 2 p.m., when patrol personnel tried to stop him in the area of East Quintard Street and Eckman Avenue in Chula Vista for reckless driving, according to police.

The driver, whose name was not immediately available, led officers over various streets in the southern reaches of the city, crashing into two squad cars in the process, Lt. Phil Collum said. The collisions resulted in no reported injuries.

The suspect finally pulled over in the 1300 block of Max Avenue, jumped out of his car and ran off. Officers caught up with him a short distance away and took him into custody.

