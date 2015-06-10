Switchfoot will peform at the Bro-Am surf contest and concert - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Switchfoot will peform at the Bro-Am surf contest and concert

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The local Grammy-winning Christian rock group Switchfoot announced Wednesday their 11th annual Switchfoot Bro-Am surf contest and concert will take place at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas on July 11.

The free concert will run from noon to 5 p.m. and feature performances by Switchfoot, NEEDTOBREATHE, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors and Colony House.

The surf contest and concert will be streamed live so viewers around the world can tune in and watch.

The surf contest will start at 7 a.m., with a special competition for youths aged 16 and under.

Since the first Bro-Am surf contest in 2005, Switchfoot has raised more than $1 million for San Diego-based children's charities, according to the band. This year's event will raise funds for the newly created Switchfoot Bro-Am Foundation, which will give back to the local community through music, surfing and youth development programs.

While admission to the beach concert is free, funds are raised through vender sales, surf team entries and sponsorships.

Switchfoot will perform at the San Diego County Fair on June 19. The band's summer tour with NEEDTOBREATHE kicks off on July 9.

    •   
