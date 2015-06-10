Did other surveillance cameras pick up fugitive's trail?

As the search continues for the man accused of shooting and killing his wife in Scripps Ranch over the weekend, new information shows that 40-year-old Jeremy Green called his father before disappearing.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The search continued Wednesday for the man accused of killing his wife on Saturday in a Scripps Ranch business park.

One day after Jeremy Green's Corvette was found in a San Ysidro parking lot, police still do not know where he is.

There are plenty of business surveillance cameras in the area and they are being examined to see if any of them captured Green's movements.

Homicide detectives previously did not believe Green had fled to Mexico.



Homicide detectives had the Corvette towed to the Northwestern Police Division where they will take closer took at any evidence that could them to the suspected wife-killer or motive in the murder case.



As of this report there is no sign of Green, who is suspected of killing his wife after the couple had just left a marriage counseling session, and then fled the scene in a silver Corvette, according to police.



Court documents obtained by CBS News 8 revealed Tressa Green, 37, had filed for divorce from Green, 40, citing irreconcilable differences on April 13, 2015, but the date of separation is listed as April 1.



The couple was married in 2005 and had two children together. In the filing, Tressa asked for physical custody, but wanted to allow them visitation with their father.



Documents showed the couple filed for bankruptcy twice, once in 2008, and again in 2014.



Police have not disclosed who is caring for the children.



Police have asked the public to not approach Green and to call 911 if they see him or the car. He is considered armed and dangerous.

