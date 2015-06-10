Woman follows her heart to save San Diego's bees

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Often misunderstood, honey bees are responsible for pollinating one out of every three bites of food humans eat.

One San Diegan changed her life to protect the honey bees, and she showed Jeff Zevely how backyards can benefit from bees.

Hilary Kearney quit her job at a software company, and now dresses for success in a bee suit.

Kearney is the owner of Girl Next Door Honey.

One of Hilary's customers is Lori Forsythe whose fruit trees and vegetable garden were under performing due to a lack of pollination.

Lori pays Hilary $300 a year to host a hive in her backyard, and from the hives, come jars of homegrown honey.

Hilary also teaches bee keeping classes and offers bee hive tours.

Hilary performs a bee hive removal for the same price as an exterminator.

What once was her hobby, now makes Hilary happy to do every day.