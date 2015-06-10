Obie the walrus dies at SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - SeaWorld San Diego announced the death of a walrus at its Wild Arctic Attraction.

According to the park, 28-year-old Obie died on Wednesday.

Obie lived at the park for 18 years. He was rescued as an orphan in 1987 and came to San Diego in 1997.

A necropsy will be done to determine Obie's cause of death.