Women distract shoppers, stealing their wallets

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Police are looking for two women who have been stealing wallets from shoppers at grocery stores in University City.

Two thefts were reported in April at a Trader Joe's and a Sprouts store.

Police said that in both cases one woman distracted the victim with questions about produce, while the second took the victim's wallet.

The stolen credit cards were then used at Target stores.

The woman who distracted the victims is described as black in her early 20's.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.