Final journey home for fallen Marine

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Members of Sergeant Eric Seamen's family were in San Diego Wednesday for his final journey home. Hundreds of Patriot Guard Riders escorted the 30-year-old fallen Marine Sgt. Eric Seaman, after his body arrived at Lindbergh Field Wednesday night.

A pack of Patriot Guard and Freedom Riders from Southern California rolled into Lindbergh Field with American flags waiving in the wind. Then his family led the procession, where they were saluted from San Diego's airport, up Interstate 15 to Murrieta in Riverside County.

In the back of the hearse, a casket wrapped in the American flag, the emotional reality for a family who suffered an immeasurable loss.

"It gives my daughter strength," said Margie Thomas, Seaman's mother-in-law.

Sgt. Eric Seaman, from Murrieta, was one of six Marines from the Marine Light Helicopter Squadron 469 killed when their UH-1 Huey helicopter crashed delivering supplies to earthquake-ravaged villages in Nepal last month.

"Eric was doing what he loved. He loved helping people. That's why he joined the military. That is how he conducted his life," said Dean Ray, former Marine, Marine Light Helicopter Squadron 469.

Sgt. Seaman leaves behind a wife, Samantha, and two children, one-year-old Riley and two-and-half-year-old Roman. Both too young to grasp the magnitude of their loss, but their family is inspired.

"He married our daughter, and you watch him as a father. He took care of his kids and always very helpful. He was a tremendous man," said Seaman's father-in-law, Ron Case.

In the line of riders, there was a mother, who joined the ride for the first time since she lost her stepson Army Sgt. Clinton Ruiz from Murrieta in 2012, during Operation Enduring Freedom.

"It's hard. We want to make sure there are people out here who understand what they are going through," said Gina Ruiz with American Gold Star Mothers.

Last week, a memorial was held at Camp Pendleton for the six Marines.

Two Nepalese soldiers and five Nepalese civilians were also killed in the crash.

A public memorial service is planned fro Sgt. Seaman on Friday at 10 a.m., at Lake Elsinore Storm Stadium.

