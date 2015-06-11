Chargers retiring #21 jersey in honor of LaDainian Tomlinson

SAN DIEGO (CNS/CBS 8) - The Chargers are honoring former running back LaDainian Tomlinson Thursday.
The Chargers
announced that "LT" will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame and will have his number 21 retired during the 2015 season. The ceremony will take place November 22 at Qualcomm Stadium.
Tomlinson will be the fourth player to have his number retired by the team, joining former Chargers players Lance Alworth (19), Dan Fouts (14) and the late Junior Seau (55).
Tomlinson will be the 38th member enshrined in the Chargers' Hall of Fame.
"Few players, if any, have meant more to this franchise than LT," Chargers Chairman Dean Spanos said. "He was the heart and soul of this team through one of the most successful decades in our history."
Tomlinson was with the Chargers for nine seasons. The Chargers released him in 2010 but he went on to play with the New York Jets as a free-agent. In 2012 Tomlinson retired from the NFL as a Charger when he signed a ceremonial one-day contract with the team. He is the league's fifth all-time leading rusher, according to the Chargers. He is expected to be a top choice for the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection when he becomes eligible in 2017.
Tomlinson was the Chargers' first-round draft pick in the 2001 NFL draft.