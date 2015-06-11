Padres' Myers returns after missing 28 games with injury

ATLANTA (AP) - The San Diego Padres have activated Wil Myers from the 15-day disabled list after he missed 28 games with tendinitis in his left wrist.

Myers, the Padres' regular center fielder and leadoff hitter, is batting .291 with five homers and 19 RBIs.

Reliever Kevin Quackenbush was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for Myers on the 25-man roster.

Myers, sidelined since May 11, has hit .361 in 25 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.