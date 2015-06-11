CBS News 8 Exclusive: Man suspected of shooting at police office - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CBS News 8 Exclusive: Man suspected of shooting at police officer arrested

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – City of Carlsbad Police Department arrested a suspect associated with the shooting that occurred on June 10. A vehicle burglary suspect shot at a police officer during a pursuit.

Investigative leads directed officers to a house on Norwich Street in San Diego.

During the morning of June 11, San Diego Police Department assisted the Carlsbad Police Department by contacting and detaining two adult males of interest associated with the Norwich house. The men were detained at a gas station near the house.

Police officers arrested the two men at gunpoint.

The two men were taken into custody before 11:00 a.m. Thursday in Clairemont Mesa.

One of the men arrested was identified as 27-year-old Avery Valentine. Valentine was wanted for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, vehicle burglary and felony evading a police officer. 

Valentine is thought to be the sole occupant of the truck at the time of the shooting.

"Investigators, with the assistance of other countywide law enforcement agencies, have used all available resources and have worked around-the-clock toward the resolution of this incident," said Investigation Captain Neil Gallucci.

The investigation is ongoing.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

