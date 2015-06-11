Enjoying the simple things this Father's Day - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Enjoying the simple things this Father's Day

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - Father's Day is right around the corner.

And if you're still wondering how to celebrate, here's an idea - simply enjoy a nice meal together.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs files the above video from a kitchen in Escondido where there are cooking classes specifically for men.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.