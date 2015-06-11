Two suspects arrested in connection with Target shooting

OCEANSIDE (CBS8/CNS) - Two suspected shop lifters, one of whom allegedly fired a gun inside an Oceanside Target store, were arrested by CHP officers Friday morning.

Dennis Lam and Ana Molina were arrested following a CHP pursuit that began at approximately 6:51 a.m. on the 133 toll road, ending near Silverado Canyon Road.



Dennis Lam is suspected of firing a gun during a shop lifting incident Thursday afternoon. Investigators are working to determine Ana Molina's role in the incident. Oceanside Police detectives are in Orange County coordinating their investigation with CHP personnel.



A suspected shoplifter detained by a security guard at a Target store Thursday pulled a gun and fired several shots before fleeing with a female companion.



The suspect began struggling and produced the pistol as the loss-prevention officer was taking him to an office at the store in the 2500 block of South El Camino Real in Oceanside shortly after 1 p.m., according to police.

After firing several shots near the front doors, the man ran out of the store along with a woman, got into a black 2012 BMW with her and drove off to the west on Vista Way, Lt. Leonard Cosby said. Nobody was hurt.

Authorities evacuated shoppers from the store and searched it to make sure no hazards remained, the lieutenant said. Officers fanned out through the area in search of the shooter and his companion, described only as Hispanics in their 20s.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.