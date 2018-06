VIRAL VIDEO: News reporter freaks out from bug attack

(CBS 8) - A reporter from Topeka, Kansas freaked out from a cicada attack during her news report from the field. KNST News journalist Katya Leick was reporting atop a tank when the flying pests decide to interrupt her. She fruitlessly flails at the cicadas and even completely loses it when one of them lands on her mouth. Luckily, she was able to keep her composure long enough to finish her report and sign off.From the KNST website, Katya's bio states , "She enjoys new experiences and challenging herself to be better." We're willing to bet this is definitely a new experience for her. Watch the YouTube video below to see the entire ordeal.