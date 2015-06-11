Crimefighters Alert: Manhunt for Kevin Brian Holder

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS 8 News Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt Thursday, looking for Kevin Brian Holder.

Kevin Brian Holder is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

His criminal history includes: burglary, possession of stolen property, and multiple counts of sexual battery burglary, possession of stolen property, and for multiple counts of sexual battery on adult females.

Kevin Brian Holder is 30-year-old, 6'1, 165-pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is known to move around the City of San Diego.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 520-TIPS.

A reward is being offered for his arrest and callers can remain anonymous.