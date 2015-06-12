Barber who slashed customer's throat gets 10 years behind bars - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Barber who slashed customer's throat gets 10 years behind bars

Posted:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An Imperial Beach barber who slashed a customer's throat with a straight razor was sentenced on Thursday to ten years behind bars.

Daniel Flores pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the October 2014 incident at Vic's Barbershop on Palm Avenue.

The victim, Navy Medic Timothy Vaughn was getting a straight razor shave when Flores cut his throat several times.

After Thursday's sentencing, Vaughn said he was pleased that Flores was given the maximum sentence, but said it's unsettling that he will be back out in society one day.

"There was no reason why this happened so there's no reason why this happened he's gonna be out and it could happen again," he said.

Vaughn has recovered from his injuries and hope to get reinstated to full duty soon.

