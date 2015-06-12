Pedestrian killed by vehicle on SR-54 in National City

NATIONAL CITY (CBS 8) - A pedestrian crossing SR-54 Thursday evening was hit and killed in National City.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, CHP says a homeless man walking north across SR-54 was hit and killed by a maroon utility vehicle traveling west on the highway near I-805.

The westbound and eastbound off-ramps from I-805 to SR-54 were closed during the accident investigation.