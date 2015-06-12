Volunteers wash feet, provide shoes for the homeless

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Friday, hundreds of volunteers will be working to inspire and comfort many of the homeless within the county.

The San Diego Rescue Mission is partnering with a group called Samaritan's Feet to provide shoes, socks and wash the feet of the homeless and abused.

The 3rd Annual Samaritan's Feet Program runs from June 11th to June 12th. 14 church partners and 100 volunteers will be at the San Diego Rescue Mission for the event, praying and washing the feet of those who stay at the Mission.

The organizers say the goal of the event is to share hope with the underprivileged by washing their feet, giving them new shoes, and empowering them. New shoes and new socks will be provided by the Newbreak Church.

Founded in 1955, the San Diego Rescue Mission is a faith based organization that offers safe-haven and rehabilitation services to the homeless, abused, addicted, and poor in the local community. The organization offers a number of onsite programs and services through its Nueva Vista Haven Emergency Shelter, Partners for Hunger Relief, Men's Center, Women and Children's Center, Transitional Housing, Recuperative Care Center, and Outpatient Clinic.

San Diego Rescue Mission also owns and operates several thrift stores in San Diego. The organization operates entirely on donations, receiving no government funding for its programs.