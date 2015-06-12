Accused City Heights arsonist will stand trial - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Accused City Heights arsonist will stand trial

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of setting a series of early morning fires within walking distance of his City Heights home must stand trial on multiple arson charges, a judge ruled Friday.

Rolando Resendiz, 24, was arrested April 4 when he was found walking from an area on Ogden Street where a bag of clothes was set on fire on someone's porch, authorities said.

Arson investigators also linked Resendiz to several more fires set on March 31, including two at an apartment building and three in nearby Dumpsters, according to authorities.

Deputy District Attorney Ted Fiorito said surveillance video in an alley behind Resendiz's residence showed a man wearing distinctive patterned shoes walking in the area on the morning of one of the fires. Similar shoes were found during a search of the defendant's apartment.

Fiorito said Resendiz was a "serial arsonist" who would go out in the early morning hours "looking for things to set on fire."

Defense attorney Brianne Murphy argued that police arrested the wrong man.

Following a daylong preliminary hearing, Judge Joan Weber ruled that enough evidence was presented for Resendiz to stand trial. A Superior Court arraignment was scheduled for June 26.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.