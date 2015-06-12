Solana Beach man suspected of stabbing girlfriend arrested

SOLANA BEACH (CNS) - A 22-year-old Solana Beach man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of stabbing an ex-girlfriend at an undergraduate housing complex on the campus of UC Irvine.

Rosendo Francisco Aguilar was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and was being held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to UCI spokeswoman Laura Rico.

About 5 p.m. Thursday, Irvine police were called to the Vista del Campo Norte student housing on Arroyo Drive, Rico said. The victim, who is a UCI student, had sustained multiple stab wounds, but she's expected to survive, Rico said.

Aguilar, who is not a UCI student, allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend, whose name was withheld, in a hallway of the student housing complex, Rico said. Another UCI student who heard the victim screaming ran over and intervened, she said.

The good Samaritan got into a scuffle with Aguilar and managed to detain him in a parking lot of the apartment complex until police arrived, Rico said.