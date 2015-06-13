Girl, 10, found unconscious after roller coaster ride Posted: Saturday, June 13, 2015 12:11 AM EDT Updated: Saturday, June 13, 2015 2:17 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) - A 10-year-old girl has been airlifted to a hospital after she was found unconscious after riding a roller coaster at a Six Flags Magic Mountain in Southern California.



The Los Angeles County Fire Department says the girl and a parent were airlifted at around 4:45 p.m. Friday from the northern county park. There's no word on her condition or whether it's ride-related.



The Valencia amusement park released a statement that said the girl was found breathing but unconscious after riding the Revolution.



The 113-foot high looping steel coaster reaches speeds of 55 mph.



The ride lasts about two minutes.



