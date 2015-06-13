Landmark La Jolla Village Theatres will close Sunday Posted: Saturday, June 13, 2015 2:09 AM EDT Updated: Sunday, June 14, 2015 1:56 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's nearly the last show for a neighborhood movie theater in La Jolla. The Landmark La Jolla Village Theatres will be closing its doors this weekend, and a lot of people are sad to see it go. The last showing at Landmark La Jolla Village Theatres will be on Sunday.



Independent and foreign movie buffs have been attending showings since the late 1970's, and now, new development will end the shows.



"The young people here are great and movies are great. So we are going to miss it very much," said Bill Manderson, a movie fan.



The theater is inside The Shops at La Jolla Village, and has been showing movies, mostly independent films, vintage classics, since it opened in 1979.



"It's small and it's friendly. We feel very comfortable here and we love the selection of movies," said Sharon Rogers, a moviegoer.



King Kong is moving in a Nordstrom Rack and will be demolishing the four-screen theater.



"Bad move to shut this place down. It's just sorry to see a little neighborhood theater go to a Nordstrom Rack. You have to be kidding me," said Will Rogers.



The theater's general manager said it feels like a scene from a drama.



"To a certain extent it might feel like that, but I think it really is a change of the times," said Becky Craig, the Landmark La Jolla Village Theatres General Manager. "We have been on guard hoping it wasn't going to happen."



Employees have remained positive and upbeat.



Landmark La Jolla Theatres used to show midnight screenings.



"It's cheaper. Their popcorn is the best in town. Their cookies are fabulous," said Rogers.



Other stores like BJ's Pizza and TGI Fridays plan to move, but CVS and Whole Foods will remain.



The Landmark La Jolla Theatres closes on Sunday.

