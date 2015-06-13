Police: Suspect dead after attack on Dallas police building - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police: Suspect dead after attack on Dallas police building

Posted: Updated:
This photo sent via Twitter by the Dallas Police Department shows gunshot damage to a squad car Saturday, June 13, 2015, in Dallas. Police Chief David Brown says a police sniper has shot the suspect in an overnight attack on police headquarters and that t This photo sent via Twitter by the Dallas Police Department shows gunshot damage to a squad car Saturday, June 13, 2015, in Dallas. Police Chief David Brown says a police sniper has shot the suspect in an overnight attack on police headquarters and that t
A resident walks his dog past police blocking the road near Dallas Police headquarters, Saturday, June 13, 2015, in Dallas. Police Chief David Brown says a police sniper has shot the suspect in an overnight attack on police headquarters and that the depar A resident walks his dog past police blocking the road near Dallas Police headquarters, Saturday, June 13, 2015, in Dallas. Police Chief David Brown says a police sniper has shot the suspect in an overnight attack on police headquarters and that the depar
Police officers gather at the intersection of Interstate 45 and E Palestine Street, where police have cornered a suspect in a van on Saturday, June 13, 2015 in Hutchins, Texas. Police Chief David Brown says a police sniper has shot the suspect in an overn Police officers gather at the intersection of Interstate 45 and E Palestine Street, where police have cornered a suspect in a van on Saturday, June 13, 2015 in Hutchins, Texas. Police Chief David Brown says a police sniper has shot the suspect in an overn
Dallas SWAT and other police officers gather at the intersection of Interstate 45 and E Palestine Street, where police have cornered a suspect in a van on Saturday, June 13, 2015 in Hutchins, Texas. Police Chief David Brown says a police sniper has shot t Dallas SWAT and other police officers gather at the intersection of Interstate 45 and E Palestine Street, where police have cornered a suspect in a van on Saturday, June 13, 2015 in Hutchins, Texas. Police Chief David Brown says a police sniper has shot t
Interstate 20 is closed at E Palestine Street, where police have cornered a suspect in a van on Saturday, June 13, 2015 in Hutchins, Texas. Police Chief David Brown says a police sniper has shot the suspect in an overnight attack on police headquarters an Interstate 20 is closed at E Palestine Street, where police have cornered a suspect in a van on Saturday, June 13, 2015 in Hutchins, Texas. Police Chief David Brown says a police sniper has shot the suspect in an overnight attack on police headquarters an

DALLAS (AP) — A man suspected of spraying Dallas Police Headquarters with gunfire early on Saturday has been found dead in a van after a police sniper shot him and pipe bombs found in the vehicle were exploded, a police spokesman said.

Authorities said it was remarkable that no one else was killed or injured in the attack, which left the headquarters and police vehicles nearby riddled with bullet holes.

Dallas Police Spokesman Maj. Max Geron posted on the department's Twitter account that the suspect was found dead in the vehicle but said the man's identity could not be confirmed pending medical examination.

The police sniper shot the suspect following a standoff of several hours in a restaurant parking lot in the suburb of Hutchins, where he had fled.

Investigators found a package containing pipe bombs in the parking lot of the headquarters building and thesuspect told police negotiators that he had explosives in the van, police said. Police used a camera-equipped robot to inspect the vehicle.

When authorities exploded the pipe bombs, they contained lots of shrapnel including screws and nails, Geron said.

Investigators believe the man acted alone, even though early witness reports suggested there could have been as many as four attackers.

Cellphone video shot from a balcony or roof near the headquarters building showed the suspect's dark-colored van ram a squad car as gunshots rang out.

Bullets pierced the glass of the headquarters entrance and caused damage inside, including at the front desk, where the employee on duty had gone to get a soft drink immediately before the bullets started flying, policesaid.

Police Chief David Brown said the suspect had identified himself as James Boulware and told police that he blamed them for losing custody of his son and "accusing him of being a terrorist."

Investigators were still not sure of his name, adding that he could have been lying earlier.

Anita Grendahl was asleep in her 7th floor apartment in a high-rise across from police headquarters when she heard gunshots loud enough to wake her up over a white noise machine in her room.

"We just woke up to a few pops and thought somebody was on my balcony, and then looked outside and saw the van crash into the car," she said.

Ladarrick Alexander and his fiancée, Laquita Davis, were driving back toward the police station to their nearby apartment when they heard 15 to 20 gunshots in quick succession.

Seconds later, police could be seen swarming an unmarked van that appeared to have crashed into a policecar, they said.

They turned around and were parked outside the police perimeter about two blocks away, where they heard the sound of one detonation at about 4:30 am and smoke coming up in the air.

Police headquarters is in a former warehouse district where a boutique hotel and several new apartmentbuildings have been opened.

"We don't see too much going around here at all," Alexander said.

___

Follow Nomaan Merchant on Twitter at https://twitter.com/nomaanmerchant

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.