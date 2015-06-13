Erratic driver arrested after chase, standoff

SAN DIEGO (CBS8/CNS) - San Diego police officers chased and arrested a man suspected of using his car as a deadly weapon Saturday morning.

The suspect, later identified as Jenardzenas Garcia, recklessly drove his car around 5:30 a.m. at the 7600 block of Canyon Point Lane in Mira Mesa. A person reportedly walked up to the car and tried to remove the keys from the ignition.

Police said Garcia drove off and dragged the victim until he fell to the ground. The driver then turned his car around and drove over the victim's leg.

Garcia then drove off. He was then spotted by responding police officers and pulled over. As the officers approached Garcia's vehicle, Garcia drove towards the officers, forcing them to jump out of the way.

Officers chased Garcia and stopped his vehicle at 7200 Canyon Hill Court, where Garcia refused to exit his vehicle. Officers eventually pepper sprayed Garcia and took him into custody.

According to police, Garcia attempted to swallow several items during the arrest. He was taken to a local hospital prior to being booked.

The victim Garcia ran over was also taken to a hospital to have their leg treated.