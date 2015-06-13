Police seek 3 suspects in attempted carjacking

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three men attempted to steal two cars at gunpoint in the San Diego neighborhood of City Heights Saturday.

A man found his car alarm going off, surrounded by the suspects, around 4:45 a.m. at the 4200 block of 48th Street.

He confronted them and they challenged him to a fight. As he called police, the men walked down an alley.

They confronted the driver of a Nissan Altima as he pulled into a parking spot. Police said one of the suspects threatened the driver with a handgun and demanded the vehicle.

The driver backed up fast and crashed into a parked truck, police said. The suspects fled the scene.

Witnesses described the suspects as Hispanic and in their 20s.