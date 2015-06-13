San Diego native missing in Washington State - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego native missing in Washington State

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Search crews in Washington are looking for a San Diego native who's been missing for a week.

Investigators say Nicole White Nieto went on a date with a man she met online last Saturday night and hasn't been seen since. The 28-year-old grew up in San Diego and has been living in Washington State with her two children for several years.

Her car was found abandoned and partially hidden in a nearby forest area with the keys still in the ignition.

Local family members are trying to spread the message of Nicole's disappearance in hopes someone might have clues about her whereabouts.

Police have detained the man White Nieto went on a date with for questioning but have not released any further details about his possible involvement.

If you would like to help Nicole's family, a go fund me page has been set up. 

