Fundraiser puts wheels in motion to crush cancer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fundraiser puts wheels in motion to crush cancer

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Some of the world's best skateboarders and bmx riders were at the 9th annual Clash at Clairemont to help cancer survivors pay for their treatment.

"For me to survive it twice is amazing, a miracle of modern medicine," says Mike Rogers.

Mike, who survived two bouts with a rare form of soft tissue cancer, is the founder of Grind for Life, an organization that benefits from the fundraiser at the Mission Valley YMCA skate park.

 Grind for Life provides financial assistance to cancer patients and their families when traveling long distances to doctors and hospitals. The organization also works to educate and inspire both patients and families about cancer survival and recovery.

"We have a lot of cures for cancer all over the country, but they're not always in your state. For me, I had to go from Florida to New York to be treated and it's very expensive when you have to pay for your travel expenses to get the right treatment."

More than 100 athletes turned out for the Clash at Clairemont event to support the cause.

If you would like more information about Grind for Life, click here.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.