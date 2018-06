Fundraiser puts wheels in motion to crush cancer

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Some of the world's best skateboarders and bmx riders were at the 9th annual Clash at Clairemont to help cancer survivors pay for their treatment."For me to survive it twice is amazing, a miracle of modern medicine," says Mike Rogers.Mike, who survived two bouts with a rare form of soft tissue cancer, is the founder of Grind for Life , an organization that benefits from the fundraiser at the Mission Valley YMCA skate park.Grind for Life provides financial assistance to cancer patients and their families when traveling long distances to doctors and hospitals. The organization also works to educate and inspire both patients and families about cancer survival and recovery."We have a lot of cures for cancer all over the country, but they're not always in your state. For me, I had to go from Florida to New York to be treated and it's very expensive when you have to pay for your travel expenses to get the right treatment."More than 100 athletes turned out for the Clash at Clairemont event to support the cause.If you would like more information about Grind for Life, click here.