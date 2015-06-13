Hundreds attend Yoga for Hope fundraiser at Petco

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There was a lot of stretching and warming up at Petco Park Saturday morning as hundreds of yogis rolled out their mats.

City of Hope brought together about 800 yogis for its 5th annual Yoga for Hope event which featured a 90 minute yoga class and more than 30 vendors.

Yoga for Hope is the largest yoga fundraiser in Southern California. Proceeds from the event support City of Hope's mission to find a cure for all types of cancer.