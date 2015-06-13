Exclusive: Family, friends of murdered mother speak to CBS News 8

A man who is accused of fatally shooting his wife last weekend following a marriage counseling session in Scripps Ranch, prompting a manhunt, surrendered to police officers Friday morning at the San Ysidro border crossing.

Jeremy Green, who is accused of shooting and killing his wife last weekend in Scripps Ranch, surrendered to police officers Friday morning at the San Ysidro border crossing.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Last Saturday, 37-year-old Tressa Green was shot while leaving a marriage counseling session with her husband, Jeremy.After nearly a week on the run, Jeremy Green was arrested at the border Friday morning and is expected to be charged with her murder.

[RELATED STORY: Man accused of killing wife in Scripps Ranch surrenders at border]



Saturday night, Tressa's cousin and closest friends spoke to CBS News 8 about the tragic loss of the mother of three.



CBS News 8's Abbie Alford has the details in this exclusive interview on how Tressa's family and friends are staying strong for her children.



If you would like to contribute to the Green Go Fund Me page, click here.