Two people injured in rollover accident

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two people are in the hospital after their car rolled off a freeway and down an embankment Saturday night.

The accident happened just before 7p.m. in the eastbound lanes on State Route 52 near the Clairemont Mesa Boulevard exit. Witnesses say the Toyota went across three lanes and rolled off the side, coming to rest on its roof.

The woman and man inside the car were taken to Scripps La Jolla. Their conditions have not been released.