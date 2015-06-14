Gas prices drop in San Diego county

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the 25th consecutive day and the 27th time in 28 days, decreasing 1 cent to $3.63.

The average price has dropped 35.3 cents over the past 28 days, including 1.7 cents on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price rose 87.4 cents during the stretch of 28 increases in 30 days that immediately preceded the current run of decreases.

The average price is 10 cents less than one week ago, 27.5 cents lower than one month ago and 45.9 cents below what it was one year ago.