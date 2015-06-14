Upton homers to lift Padres to 2-1 win over Dodgers

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Ian Kennedy works against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game Saturday, June 13, 2015, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Upton hit a solo homer with two outs in the eighth inning off Zack Greinke to give the San Diego Padres a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.

Upton hit a 3-2 slider into the stands in left field. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly challenged the play, contending a fan may have reached over the wall trying to catch the ball. The call was upheld in 42 seconds.

Greinke, who came in 5-0 with a 1.53 ERA against San Diego in 10 career starts, had pitched well into the eighth inning.

The right-hander had allowed just one run and seven hits and had retired the first two batters of the inning before Upton his 13th homer of the season.

Ian Kennedy matched Greinke through seven innings, allowing one run and four hits with four strikeouts and one walk. After breaking a string of four consecutive defeats with a 9.31 ERA, Kennedy turned in his third straight strong start.

Brandon Maurer (4-0) pitched a perfect eighth and Craig Kimbrel got the final three outs for his 16th save in 17 chances.

Kimbrel allowed a leadoff single to Yasiel Puig before getting Adrian Gonzalez to bounce into a double play and striking out Howie Kendrick.

The loss snapped the Dodgers' four-game winning streak.

The lack of support for Greinke was nothing new for the right-hander. It was the sixth time in seven starts that Greinke has received two or fewer runs of support.

Despite the superb effort, Kennedy is winless in his last 12 starts against the Dodgers, going 0-7.

Former Padre Yasmani Grandal hit his seventh homer of the season leading off the third to tie the score at 1-all.

Matt Kemp put the Padres ahead in the first with a two-out, RBI single that scored Will Venable, who doubled.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) will begin a rehab assignment on Monday with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. .. RHP Brandon League (right shoulder impingement) will make his third rehab appearance on Monday or Tuesday. .. INF/OF Scott Van Slyke (back inflammation) is scheduled to play the next three straight days for Rancho Cucamonga.

Padres: In his first start in more than three years, LHP Corey Luebke threw 14 pitches in one scoreless inning Saturday night for Single-A Lake Elsinore. Luebke, who has undergone two Tommy John operations, pitched for the first time since April 2012. ... RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery) will throw a simulated game in San Diego on Monday.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Mike Bolsinger (4-1, 2.08 ERA) has been tough on all opponents this season, including San Diego. In his only start against the Padres, the righty limited them to one hit with eight strikeouts in eight scoreless innings of a 2-0 win on May 23.

Padres: RHP James Shields (7-0, 3.79) remains the only pitcher in the majors who has at least five wins and 10 or more starts with a loss. The 7-0 start is a personal best for Shields.

