Man's body found in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police officers are investigating a suspicious death in Bay Terraces.

Police received a call Sunday at 9:12 a..m. that a man's body was found in the parking lot of a town home complex in the 6800 block of Panamint Row.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a white man in his 40s who appeared to have suffered blunt force injuries to his chest, according to Lt. Mike Hastings.

First responders began life saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will be performing an autopsy in the next few days to determine a cause of death. The victims identification has not been released.

No additional information has been made available.