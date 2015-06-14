Landmark La Jolla Village Theatres closes down

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's the end of an era for movie fans in La Jolla.

The landmark La Jolla Village movie theater is closing its doors for good. The theater has been showing independent and foreign movies since 1975, but now the four screen theater is being demolished.

Employees tell us many customers, especially the theaters regular guests, are very upset about the closure. BJ's Pizza and TGI Fridays are also leaving the mall, but the Whole Foods will stay. A Nordstrom Rack is reportedly moving in.