Blood Bank celebrated World Blood Donor Day

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's a gift that saves lives and on Sunday, residents across the country participated as part of World Blood Donor Day.

The San Diego Blood Bank celebrated with mobile blood drives across the county with the theme "Give Freely, Give Often."

One man explained the significance of donating, saying that without blood donations, hospitals would struggle to provide enough blood to patients.

The San Diego Blood Bank has been helping San Diegans since 1950.